Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 51,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tronox by 534.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 320,660 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Tronox Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 3.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.