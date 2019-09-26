Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN) Shares Down 1.5%

Renaissance Gold Inc (CVE:REN) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 44,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

