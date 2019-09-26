Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $4.13. Reliv International shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

