Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 7,815,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,621. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.