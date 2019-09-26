Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.72 Million Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Spire comprises 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 230.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 512,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,368,000 after buying an additional 194,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 821,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 135,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,452,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Spire’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

