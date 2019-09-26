Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Acquires 898 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned 0.08% of Pool worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $198.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $204.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.40.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.