Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $403.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $355.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.88.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.65 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.57 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

