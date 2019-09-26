RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Societe Generale raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

