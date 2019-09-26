Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $121.45 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Graviex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $121.45 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00192774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,502,510,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Nanex, Bittrex, QBTC, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

