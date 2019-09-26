Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Company Profile (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.