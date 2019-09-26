Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.08 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $193,212.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.