QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of QCR worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 359.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 12.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $609.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

