Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PFTI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

