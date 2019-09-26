Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 619,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,875. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.