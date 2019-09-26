Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $781.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLH. Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

