PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

PTCT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 898,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $685,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $44,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after acquiring an additional 342,747 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 725,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

