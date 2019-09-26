Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Prudential Public stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 9,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 69.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

