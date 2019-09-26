Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 15,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,040. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $518.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

