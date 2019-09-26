Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 414,364 shares.The stock last traded at $0.21 and had previously closed at $0.22.

PLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

