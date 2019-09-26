Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 10,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,286. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.