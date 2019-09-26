ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s (CMD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CMD stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 470,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,322. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

