ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.76% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 28.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SAA remained flat at $$97.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

