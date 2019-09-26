ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 8.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.73, 591,077 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 286,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

