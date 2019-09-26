Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,540,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224,146 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Progressive were worth $522,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. 1,822,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,570. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

