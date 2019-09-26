Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

