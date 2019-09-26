Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $116-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.13 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

PRGS stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,836. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

