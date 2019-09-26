Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,167. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

