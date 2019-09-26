Private Capital Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,115. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

