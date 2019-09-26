Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.39.

UNH traded down $6.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.48. 10,444,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,291. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

