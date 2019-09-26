Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $118.91. 3,385,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

