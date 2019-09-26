Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 2.34% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.