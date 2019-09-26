Private Capital Group LLC Buys 3,853 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

