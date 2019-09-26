Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 778 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,637. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.94. 45,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

