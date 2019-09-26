Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 338 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,732 shares of company stock worth $2,768,787. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 116,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

