Private Advisor Group LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 120.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in AFLAC by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 977,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 397.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AFLAC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 392,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 89,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.