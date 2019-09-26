Private Advisor Group LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $134.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

