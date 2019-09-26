Private Advisor Group LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

BBH traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $103.25 and a one year high of $136.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.