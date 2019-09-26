Private Advisor Group LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 357.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,063. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

