Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.87.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

