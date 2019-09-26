Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 978,700 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,628,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 978,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.44% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $457,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 252.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,067. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

