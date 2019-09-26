Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 77,750 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,750 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.72% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $564,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.51.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.88. 27,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.