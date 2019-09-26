Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 61,371 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.56% of Automatic Data Processing worth $399,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.65. 100,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,468. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.