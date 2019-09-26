Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 440,510 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.31% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $587,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 1,649,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,897. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

