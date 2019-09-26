Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.93% of Descartes Systems Group worth $495,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,199,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 629,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 433,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

DSGX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 9,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

