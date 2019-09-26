Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,299,706 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.59% of National Instruments worth $420,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 691,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $858,825 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,770. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

