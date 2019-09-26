Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $446.03 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $446,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after buying an additional 577,994 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 216.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,089.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

