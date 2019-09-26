Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 70,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,516. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 155,238 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,914 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

