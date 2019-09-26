Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 366,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

