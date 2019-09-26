Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 431,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,267. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

