Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 289,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 8,004,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,368. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.